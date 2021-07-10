  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Production Begins for Courteney Cox's New Horror Comedy Series

Production Begins for Courteney Cox's New Horror Comedy Series

Published July 10th, 2021 - 06:54 GMT
Production has begun on Courteney Cox's new horror comedy series
Feirnds' star, Courteney Cox. Instagram

Production has begun on Courteney Cox's new horror comedy series at Starz titled Shining Vale.

"You wouldn't believe the view from this chair. #ShiningVale is in production," the official Twitter account for the series said on Friday.

The post includes a photo of Cox's on set chair with her name printed on the back.

Starz gave an eight-episode series order to Shining Vale in April. Co-stars include Greg Kinnear, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage.


Shining Vale follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a cursed house in a small town.

Jeff Astrof (Trial & Error) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Catastrophe) created the series. Dearbhla Walsh (The Handmaid's Tale) directed and executive produced the pilot episode.

Cox last appeared in HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion special. The actress, in June, also joined her Friends castmates inside the set for Central Perk on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...