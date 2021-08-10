Protective Father! Güven Yaman Defends His Son Can Yaman in the Wake of Turkey Fire

The fires raging in Turkey have brought a wave of messages from familiar faces requesting help for the country, which has seen more than 100,000 hectares burned in recent days.

Demet Özdemir, Ibrahim Çelikkol, Hande Erçel, Kerem Bürsin, Maya Basol, Cem Belevi, Birce Akalay, Rüzgar Aksoy, Burcu Özberk and Burak Deniz have been some of the actors who have launched an SOS campaign through their official social media accounts to request for international aid to help extinguishing the fires, which are the most serious in the last decade.

However, not all known faces have participated in this appeal. Undoubtedly, the position of Can Yaman, who has been silent all these days, has drawn powerful attention and has generated great controversy around his figure, causing a barrage of criticism.

The hardest, without a doubt was by Turkish actor Tolga Güleç, who attacked the silence of one of the most popular actors and with the most international projection in the country.

'Make a contribution to this world! Instead of sharing your best nude photos, do something. At least share a list of needs! Share something ... You are the most handsome and you have the best body. What's wrong?' wrote the actor.

Kardeş durmadan instagramda üstü çıplak fotoğraflarını paylaşıp like/etkileşim kasacağına, yapsana 2 paylaşım, ihtiyaç listesi paylaş en azından. Paylaş ulan bir şey paylaş tamam en yakışıklı sensin en iyi vücut sende tamam nolur — Tolga Güleç (@tolgagulec) August 1, 2021

Days after Tolga Güleç's tweets, Can Yaman still did not make any comment on the fires nor has responded to the criticism he'd received. However, the one who's done it was Can's father, Güven Yaman.

The father of Erkenci Kuş star has come to his defense and has justified his attitude towards the fires in Turkey.

'By sharing this you have told the whole world that we are defenseless, and you have made those who burned our country happy. What a shame! We are going to survive today without begging anyone, as we have done until now. We live in Turkey, founded by Atatürk. Come to your senses,' wrote the actor's father, which has caused a division among the actor's fans.