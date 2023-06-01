Queen Rania outfits and fashion over the years

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania has always dazzled the events she attends ever since she married the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II in 1993.

Albawaba Entertainment created a list of her fashion sense evolution over the years.

Queen Rania of Jordan on her wedding day to King Abdullah II, 1993. Via Twitter

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at a reception to mark his formal ascension to the throne, June 1999, AFP

Queen Rania attends an official diner at the Pardo Palace in Madrid 21 May, 2004, AFP

Queen Rania attends the Third Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street June 1, 2005, AFP

Queen Rania arrives at Madrid's Barajas airport on October 18, 2008, AFP

Queen Rania at Windsor Castle, May 18, 2012, AFP

Queen Rania of Jordan attends World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala, September 24, 2015, AFP

King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Australian War Memorial November 23, 2016. AFP

Queen Rania arrives for the opening session of the fourth ordinary parliamentary session in Amman November 10, 2019, AFP

Queen Rania in official photographs to mark her 50th birthday on 31 August 2020, Twitter

Queen Rania of Jordan at the Elysee palace in Paris, on September 14, 2022. AFP