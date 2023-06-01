Queen Rania outfits and fashion over the years

Alexandra Abumuhor Published June 1st, 2023 - 07:17 GMT Queen Rania and her fashion evolution Also ReadQueen Rania shares Crown Prince's wedding preparations ALBAWABA - Queen Rania has always dazzled the events she attends ever since she married the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II in 1993. Albawaba Entertainment created a list of her fashion sense evolution over the years. Also ReadPrice of Queen Rania's gown at Iman's wedding revealedQueen Rania of Jordan on her wedding day to King Abdullah II, 1993. Via TwitterKing Abdullah II and Queen Rania at a reception to mark his formal ascension to the throne, June 1999, AFPQueen Rania attends an official diner at the Pardo Palace in Madrid 21 May, 2004, AFPQueen Rania attends the Third Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street June 1, 2005, AFPQueen Rania arrives at Madrid's Barajas airport on October 18, 2008, AFPQueen Rania at Windsor Castle, May 18, 2012, AFPQueen Rania of Jordan attends World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala, September 24, 2015, AFPKing Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Australian War Memorial November 23, 2016. AFPQueen Rania arrives for the opening session of the fourth ordinary parliamentary session in Amman November 10, 2019, AFPQueen Rania in official photographs to mark her 50th birthday on 31 August 2020, TwitterQueen Rania of Jordan at the Elysee palace in Paris, on September 14, 2022. AFP Queen Rania Miss Rajwa al-Saif during a pre-wedding dinner party in Amman on May 22, 2023. © 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com) You may also like Subscribe Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content Subscribe Now Subscribe Sign up to get Al Bawaba's exclusive celeb scoops and entertainment news LatestPopular Markets up on US debt ceiling deal passing House RSF accuses Sudanese army of attack in Khartoum US debt ceiling deal: House votes yes Russian attack on Kyiv kills 3, including 1 child Female journalists jailed over breaking Mahsa Amini's story Loading content ...