  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Queen Rania outfits and fashion over the years

Queen Rania outfits and fashion over the years

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 1st, 2023 - 07:17 GMT
Queen Rania outfits and fashion over the years
Queen Rania and her fashion evolution

 

Also ReadQueen Rania shares Crown Prince's wedding preparations Queen Rania shares Crown Prince's wedding preparations

 

ALBAWABA - Queen Rania has always dazzled the events she attends ever since she married the King of Jordan, King Abdullah II in 1993. 

Albawaba Entertainment created a list of her fashion sense evolution over the years. 

Also ReadQueen Rania shares Crown Prince's wedding preparations Price of Queen Rania's gown at Iman's wedding revealed
Queen Rania of Jordan on her wedding day to King Abdullah II, 1993. Via Twitter
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at a reception to mark his formal ascension to the throne, June 1999, AFP
Queen Rania attends an official diner at the Pardo Palace in Madrid 21 May, 2004, AFP
Queen Rania attends the Third Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street June 1, 2005, AFP
Queen Rania arrives at Madrid's Barajas airport on October 18, 2008, AFP
Queen Rania at Windsor Castle, May 18, 2012, AFP
Queen Rania of Jordan attends World Childhood Foundation USA ThankYou Gala, September 24, 2015, AFP
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania at the Australian War Memorial November 23, 2016. AFP
Queen Rania arrives for the opening session of the fourth ordinary parliamentary session in Amman November 10, 2019, AFP
Queen Rania in official photographs to mark her 50th birthday on 31 August 2020, Twitter
Queen Rania of Jordan at the Elysee palace in Paris, on September 14, 2022. AFP
 Queen Rania Miss Rajwa al-Saif during a pre-wedding dinner party in Amman on May 22, 2023.

 

 

 

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...