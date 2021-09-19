Queen Tiye: Astonishing Video Reimagining Her Face.. And First Picture of Her Temple

Queen Tiye is one popular Pharaoh up until this day, even after 3,000 years of her death.

Since the Grand Mummies Royal Parade that took place last April in Egypt, the daughter of Yuya and Tjuya of the New Kingdom kind of stole the historical show, as she was among the twenty two mummies transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square in the Egyptian capital Cairo, to the National Museum of Civilization in the city of Fustat.

Reimagining The Face of Queen Tiye

An old video that was posted on Facebook on July 11 by Egypt Today Magazine has resurfaced again on social media.

The magazine captioned the footage: 'Video imagining the face of Queen Tiye went viral on social media.'

Adding: 'Social media users expressed their admiration with the accuracy of the imagination and the beauty of the ancient Egyptian queen.'

Followers left comments like:

'Am glad to be born in era were technology and science are capable of such things. We can now at least have an idea of what she might have looked like now, as well as other figures of the past.'

'Awesome! Do King Tut next!'

'This video is the reason why I dont hate technology and remind myself the good it can do.'

First Picture of Queen Tiye's Temple

Queen Tiye who had alleged Nubian origins, and the wife of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt’s most successful rulers, has been dedicated a pyramid that was built in Sedeinga. During the 18th dynasty, the Egyptians controlled Nubia as far south as the 4th cataract on the Nile River. This temple was the female counterpart to the great temple Amenhotep III built nearby in Soleb for his own image and for Amun.

Image Credit : Laurent de Walick – CC BY 2.0

Who Is Queen Tiye?

Queen Tiye is the daughter of Yuya and Tjuya of the New Kingdom and the wife of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt’s most successful rulers.

Her mummy was discovered in 1898 in the Tomb of Amenhotep II (KV 35), in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor.





Queen Tiye’s mummy was among the 22 royal mummies that were transferred in a royal parade from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on April 3.

Queen Tiye’s hair became a meme on Facebook at the time of the Golden Parade because of her luscious curly locks, well preserved after more than 3,000 years.

It is also worth mentioning that the queen, mother to famous pharaoh Akhenaten, died at 60 years of age.

Queen Tiye Hair Routine

It's no secret the ancient Egyptians cared so much for their hair, and indeed had particular hair routines.

Combs, hair cream jars and curling tongs have been found in several tombs. Hair samples show that the Egyptians used castor oil, almond oil and scented oils, as well as animal fat to keep their curls in place and to protect the hair from Egypt’s dry weather.

Scenes of women combing their hair or their daughters’ hair are depicted on walls and papyrus.