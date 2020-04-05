Qusai Khouli 'Killed' Rumor.. and How the Actor Furiously Denies It!

Syrian actor Qusai Khouli denied the rumor of him being killed, published by Almuraselye.com, through a statement on his Instagram account.

Khouli shared the rumored article via Instagram Stories, which carried the title: "Breaking: Artist Qusai Khouli Shockingly Murdered And Sadness Pervades Syrian Cities".

The actor responded: "Oh shoot! When did that happen? I swear to God, no one informed me!"

In a local Syrian accent Qusai continued "Yehrek Harishon those websites", and added: "You know what Yehrek Harishon means in Syrian? it means "screw them," which is even more expressive, if you want the truth."