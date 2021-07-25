R. Kelly Sexually Abuses Teenage Boy he Met in McDonald's

by Alexandra Abumuhor

R.Kelly is facing new allegations in his criminal case out of Chicago including claims that he sexually abused a male minor under the age of 18.

The filing alleges that in 2006 Kelly sexually abused a 17-year-old boy, identified only as John Doe #1, after meeting him at a Mcdonald's in Chicago and asking "what he was willing to do to succeed in the music business."

The boy introduced Kelly to a close male pal who was 16 or 17. Several years later, Kelly allegedly started a sexual relationship with that person, John Doe #2, and forced several of his girlfriends at the time to have sex with the teen while he filmed.

Kelly denies ever abusing anyone, and his lawyers have not responded to the latest allegations.

The Grammy-winner, is set to face trial in New York next month on charges including child sexual exploitation, making indecent images of minors, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

The charges involve six unnamed women and girls.

Kelly also faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota. He has pleaded not guilty.

Kelly is currently being held in Brooklyn. The two sets of federal charges against him are pending in New York and in Illinois.

In all, he faces 22 federal criminal charges that involve allegedly abusing girls and women over the course of more than two decades.

R.kelly whose real name is Robert Kelly is known for his songs ''I Believe I Can Fly' and 'Step in The Name of Love''