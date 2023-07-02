Radwa El-Sherbiny investigated over Facebook post

ALBAWABA - CBC channel takes Radwa El-Sherbiny to be investigated by the cops.

Radwa El-Sherbiny stirs controversy after a Facebook post she shared as she wished her followers an Eid Mubarak for Eid al Adha in a funny way.

El-Sherbiny shared a picture of her on Eid al Adha and wrote: "I don't know why girls don't eat lamb but they date them," referring to men.

In a statement, it was revealed that El Sherbiny was sent to investigations by the police of the post, the statement read: "CBC announces that TV presented Radwa El Sherbiny was sent to investigation over her latest post that she shared on social media."

The statement added: "And in her post, caused harm to the name of the organization, even though the name was not mentioned in any shape or form."