Ramadan Kareem from Cristiano Ronaldo

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published March 23rd, 2023 - 10:45 GMT
Photo by AFP

ALBAWABA - Since moving to Saudi Arabia, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has been more involved in Arab culture and Islam. 

Athlete Cristiano Ronaldo shared with his follower a heartwarming message wishing his Muslim followers a Ramadan Kareem. 

Ronaldo shared on his Instagram page a picture that read in Arabic and English, Ramadan Mubarak, he wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak to all Muslims!"

Fans were quick to retweet the post and thank the athlete for his warm wishes. 

Ronaldo also shared the same post to his Instagram story. 

Via Instagram 

 

The footballer recently moved with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children to Saudi Arabia due to joining the Saudi football club, Al-Nassr. 

 

