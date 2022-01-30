Ramez Galal Announces New Prank Show for Ramadan 2022

Egyptian presenter Ramez Galal has topped Google Trending lists after he apologized to the artists who fell victims to the prank show that he presents every year during Ramadan season and shown on MBC channels, as part of Joy Awards ceremony in Riyadh, where he won the "Most Watched Program" award.

Ramez expressed his happiness with this award, especially as it is related to viewership rates.

In his acceptance speech, Ramez Galal said: "I am very pleased and delighted that I am being honored for the journey that I walked with MBC. When someone rigidly criticizes me, I always know that our Lord is going to grant me with something great."

He continued: "I would like to thank all those who stood by me in the program, His Excellency Counselor Turki Al-Sheikh of course, and the entire crew of MBC group, and for any of you who was a victim of my pranks, I'm sorry."

Then, Ramez Galal directed a request to the Arabs artist, Mohammed Abdo, and told him that he wishes to fall victim to his program and that he will tell Abdo about the prank prior to it.

New 2022 Prank Show

Ramez Galal also announced his presence in the upcoming Ramadan season with a new prank show and said: "It is not possible for me not to be present in Ramadan."

Joy Awards 2022

In a comprehensive entertainment event presented by the General Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the umbrella of Riyadh Season, and co-organized by MBC Group, Joy Awards in its second edition celebrated the people of art, cinema, drama, music, sports, and Arab influencers in the heart of the capital, Riyadh last Thursday evening, while the ceremony was broadcast live on MBC1 and Shahid VIP platform.

During the ceremony, a large number of stars were honored and awarded for their achievements during the past year.