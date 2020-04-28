Ramez Galal Dyes Saudi Actor Hassan Assiri's Mustache Red in Ramez Majnon Rasmi | Episode 5

Saudi Actor Hassan Assiri threatened Ramez Galal during his appearance on Tuesday's episode of prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi, broadcasted on MBC Masr, saying: "I swear to God I will not leave you, for God's sake this is enough, Ramez."

Once the episode started, Hassan's reaction when he first saw Ramez went viral, as he seemed to be very suprised and said: "God curse your devil, how did you get here?".

During one sketch, Ramez sprayed Hassan's mustache with red dye as well as his hair.

After lots of spinning of the chair and bringing snakes close to Assiri's face, Ramez decided to end the prank show by dropping Hassan in a small box of water, as he seemed to struggle to get out of and started swearing at Ramez.

رد فعل كوميدي من حسن عسيري بعد رؤية رامز جلال لأول مرة#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#MBCMASR pic.twitter.com/fsonycSetn — MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 28, 2020

رامز جلال وقرار عاطفي جدا في حلقة حسن عسيري#رامز_مجنون_رسمي#MBCMASR pic.twitter.com/0P4TNKPHGy — MBC مصر (@mbcmasr) April 28, 2020