Ramy Gamal Feeling Frustrated.. How Did Elissa Encourage Him?

Published February 19th, 2020 - 06:33 GMT
Egyptian artist Ramy Gamal expressed his sadness (source: @ramygamalmusic Instagram)

Egyptian artist Ramy Gamal expressed his sadness because the media ignored his new album Ana Lwahdi "I Am Alone".

Although he had achieved great success to become a trend on Google and YouTube, while the attention of media is focused on the crisis of festival singers, which frustrated him as per his say.

Ramy tweeted:
"As usual and as I expected, a complete disregard from the media about my album, they only talk about festivals. This is what happens with an artist whose entire album is trending on YouTube Music, although it was released 10 days ago. Total disregard and frustration! ... Indeed, success for my generation is very difficult ... Thanks to colleagues of profession who congratulated me and to my esteemed audience."

From their part, a number of stars declared their support for Ramy.

Lebanese singer Elissa tweeted:

“Congratulations to you and to all art lovers with your new album, Ramy .. Your feeling, voice and music are great and I am honored that you will also be with me in my album .. all the best and love” .

This album is the first since Ramy Gamal announced that he had vitiligo and his intention to retire, unless for the audience’s intervention and a number of art stars who supported him to overcome his crisis and convinced him not to lay off.

