Rawan Bin Hussain: I Regret Going Public With My Issues Against My Ex-Husband & I Feel Empty After He Left

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has been hosted by Anas Bukhash in his popular digital talk show #ABtalks.

During the interview, Rawan's statements sparked a great controversy among followers, after admiting what she did wrong after her ex-husband Youssef Al-Magariaf cheated on her.

Rawan said that she shouldn't have gone public with her issues with Youssef, and she described him as a great peron and that she misses his existence in her life, and that she was wrong about him.

Bin Hussain continued: 'I have mixed feelings. For the first time I feel the emptiness left by the father of my child, because last year my dad was with me when I got divorced, but then he had to leave to Dubai.'

She added: 'I do not feel guilty, my feelings are mixed up, I do not understand the emotions I feel, I cannot feel the guilt. Certainly it is healthier for Luna [Rawan and Youssef's daughter] that her parents got divorced but they respect each other, it is better than if were together and our relationship is messed up in front of her.'

Rawan confirmed that when a marriage ends, the person comes out of it different than when it started.

She said: 'I was a child when I met my husband. Today I am re-building my self esteem, because when you end a relationship with someone you adore, you lose a portion of your self confidence. He is the father of my child and I loved him so much, and that hurts.'

Rawan explained: 'I’m not a victim. I’m a victim of myself. I’v wronged myself when I stayed in a bad relationship.'

'You know what was my problem is in the relationship, I thought that who hurts you is the one who heals you. I struggled with my pride. I bet on my relationship and I never wanted it to fail.'

'When something wrong happens, the right thing to do is to walk away. Mistake after mistake, I became to love and hate this person at the same time. I burnt myself by myself.'

The Kuwaiti fashionista continued: 'I am mistaken and admit that I did not have to come out and talk about my daughter’s father in that way. Why did my marriage not succeed, because it was destiny. Him alone is a wonderful person with his family, sisters and companions. And me alone is great too, but when we are together, we bring the worst out of each other.'

In July last year, Rawan Bin Hussain announced that she divorced her Libyan husband, businessman Youssef Al-Magariaf after he cheated on her with prostitutes and infected her with HPV.