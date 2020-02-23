Rawan Bin Hussain Welcomes a Baby Daughter.. Check out Her Name!

Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has given birth to her first child: a baby girl!

Rawan revealed the name of her baby daughter through a post on Instagram, where she appeared cradling her newborn, captioning it:

"It was not an easy journey but it was all worth the little piece of me, my baby Luna❤️ Welcome to the world my everything! You are so precious my little angel."

Rawan Bin Hussain surprised her fans last August when she secretly tied the knot, in an effort to keep the details of her family life private.