Kylie Jenner's schedule will soon be clearing up, with her family's star-making reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end next year.

And the pseudo-billionaire is enjoying her life of leisure and luxury, after she reportedly threatened to leave the E! series.

She put her toned tummy on display Friday in a white cropped tank top, as she showed off her look of the day in the mirror of her multi-car garage, before driving off in her Rolls Royce.

The 23-year-old complemented the top with some grey joggers and a pair of orange and white kicks.

She finished the ensemble with some moderate bling, a white shirt tied around her waist and a turquoise handbag over her shoulder.

Kylie later showed off her signature plump pout in a video from her Rolls Royce, using a face filter that gave her a sparkling halo and angel wings.

It comes after big sister Kim Kardashian, 39, posted a statement earlier this week, announcing the end of KUWTK, which has become a cultural phenomenon since premiering in 2007.

She wrote: 'It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

'After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way.'

Kim and Kylie reportedly ushered in the end of the show, after they both threatened to leave, forcing 'momager' Kris Jenner's hand.

A source told The Sun: 'The family have been locked in an ongoing debate over the future of the show for months now.

'Kim has all the drama with Kanye West going on. He's refusing to put anything personal on the show, and it's increasingly difficult for Kim to find time to film the show.'

The insider added: 'Kylie is making billions of dollars through her make-up line and product endorsements. She doesn't need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight.

'Filming the show meant having to be in LA with her family - now is free to fly off on holiday, or follow Travis Scott on his next tour.'

It came after sister Kourtney, 41, left the show back in March, later citing a 'toxic environment' to Vogue Arabia.

Kylie and Travis, 28, have been getting closer during quarantine, which they've spent together with daughter Stormi, two.

The power couple was first romantically linked back in April of 2017, before announcing their separation last September.