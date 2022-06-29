  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. The Reason Behind Piqué and Shakira's Breakup

The Reason Behind Piqué and Shakira's Breakup

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 29th, 2022 - 12:51 GMT
Piqué and Shakira
The Breakup reason was not cheating!
Highlights
Is Pique a gold digger?

The story of Shakira's separation from Gerard Pique continues to interact widely among social media users. 

Also ReadShakira Tried to Get Back Together With Piqué TWICE Shakira Tried to Get Back Together With Piqué TWICE

And recently, a source revealed that the famous celebrity couple separated due to financial issues.

It turned out that Pique requested a large amount of money from the mother of his two children, in order to invest it in one of his projects, but this request was rejected by Shakira, after her parents objected.

The source, who is Roberto Garcia pointed out: “At that very moment, the relationship between Shakira and Pique broke, to begin with battles that continued until the official announcement of their separation.”

Also ReadShakira Tried to Get Back Together With Piqué TWICE Shakira and Gerard Piqué's 12 Year-Romance ENDS Amid Cheating Speculations

He continued, "Shakira recently realized that Pique loved her only because she is the mother of his two children, Milan and Sasha, and that she was sure that he would never marry her."

 

Tags:ShakiraGerard Piqué

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...