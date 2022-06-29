The Reason Behind Piqué and Shakira's Breakup

The story of Shakira's separation from Gerard Pique continues to interact widely among social media users.

And recently, a source revealed that the famous celebrity couple separated due to financial issues.

It turned out that Pique requested a large amount of money from the mother of his two children, in order to invest it in one of his projects, but this request was rejected by Shakira, after her parents objected.

The source, who is Roberto Garcia pointed out: “At that very moment, the relationship between Shakira and Pique broke, to begin with battles that continued until the official announcement of their separation.”

He continued, "Shakira recently realized that Pique loved her only because she is the mother of his two children, Milan and Sasha, and that she was sure that he would never marry her."