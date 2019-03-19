Reem Saidi Posts a Picture With Her Daughter, BUT...

Rather than the mother-daughter connection taking center stage in Rym Saidi's new picture with her daughter, something else seems to have taken attention (Source: rymsaidi - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Reem Saidi Follow >

Tunisian model, Reem Saidi, the wife of Lebanese TV presenter, was under attack on social media because of a picture she posted with her daughter Bella Maria.

Rather than the mother-daughter connection taking center stage in the picture, Al Saidi's breasts seemed to get attention.

Some considered that Reem had misjudged the image and found that the image made her look like she was deliberately showing off her breasts when in reality she is holding a child.

The attack did not stop here as many commentators made fun of the Tunisian beauty for not showing off her daughter's face in the picture, even though she and her husband were clear when they announced their refusal to publish a picture of their daughter's face as soon as she was born.