Relaxing! Yasmine Sabri Enjoys the Summer in the Swimming Pool

Yasmine Sabri is spending her summer vacation in Alexandria and made sure to share her moments of relaxation with her fans.





Yasmine Sabri posted a video on her Instagram account while enjoying the summer atmosphere in Alexandria and swimming in a pool with sunset view.

Yasmin Sabri took her first lead role during Ramadan season in the series "Hikayati" (My Story), starring Wafa Amer, Ahmed Hatem, Edward, Ahmed Salah Hosni, Tamer Shaltout, Islam Gamal, Ahmed Jamal Said, Jamal Abdel-Nasser, Maha Abu Ouf, and Ahmed Badir.

The series was written by Mohamed Abdel Muti, directed by Ahmed Samir Faraj, and produced by Synergy.