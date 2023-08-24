Release date for Iki Yabanci finally revealed

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published August 24th, 2023 - 12:08 GMT
Erçel shared the trailer for the series

ALBAWABA - The release date of Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz's upcoming series is finally revealed. 

Iki Yabanci is an upcoming thriller series starring Hande Erçel and Burak Deniz in the lead role. 

Public prosecutor Leyla is Trying to investigate the murder of a well-known businessman. Leyla, who travels to Istanbul to see her parents later meets the renowned journalist Kenan. There will be a chance for Kenan and Leyla to meet at the scene where a corpse was discovered in the forest. 

 Burak Deniz will play the character of Kanan, who has a multiple personality disorder. On the other hand,Hande Erçel will play the character of Leyla, a prosecutor.

Erçel gave her initial approval to star in the new series in January 2018, İki Yabancı translates to The Stranger Within Me.

The new series is written by Adham Ozicek and directed by Neslihan Yesilyurt, and the Turkish production will be released on Sep. 11.

Erçel shared the trailer for the series on her Instagram account and announced the release date in the caption.

