Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dating.

The pop queen and rapper, both 32, are said to be in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship, a source told People on Monday.

The confirmation came after they were seen enjoying a dinner with friends at New York City's Beatrice Inn Saturday, as reported in Page Six.

The Umbrella vocalist and Praise the Lord (Da Shine) artist collaborated earlier this year on a promotional campaign for her Fenty Skin line, taking part in joint interviews with Vogue and GQ for the promotion.

The You Da One singer at one point, asked A$AP Rocky about how he considered his skin, and he said, 'Handsome.'

He told the Rude Boy singer that the hardest part of collaborating with her was keeping focused and serious.

'I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time,' he told her. 'Like this s*** is comedy. That's the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it's hard not to, not to laugh. That's all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it's still work at the end of the day.'

The two have past toured together in 2013, and he was featured on her 2011 song Cockiness.

The Barbados-born beauty earlier this year parted ways from billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel, and a source told US in February that she and ASAP Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, had been 'hooking up' and 'having fun,' as they 'have always had chemistry.'

A source told Page Six in late January: 'They shared a hotel suite during that trip in New York. However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan.

'They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun.'

Rihanna has also past been romantically linked to fellow musical stars Drake and Chris Brown and race car driver Lewis Hamilton. A$AP Rocky has past been connected to models Daiane Sodré and Chanel Iman, rapper Iggy Azalea and reality star Kendall Jenner.

Dailymail.com has reached out to reps for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for further comment on the story.