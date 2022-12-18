Rihanna shares video of baby boy

ALBAWBA - singer Rihanna gave her fans a first look of her 7 month old son in his very first TikTok video, and captioned the video: ''hacked''.

The Barbadian star, shared her son with rapper A$AP Rocky, and the pair have not shared the name of their bundle of joy.

In the clip shared by Rihanna, her son can bee seen sitting in a car seat while his mom records him and says: ''You tryna get mommy phone? ''

The infant laughs as he looks at the camera, shortly after he grabs the phone and adorably tries to put it in his mouth.

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together in May of this year, and have made the decision to keep him of the spotlight as they enjoy the first months of parenthood.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

