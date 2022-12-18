  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Rihanna shares video of baby boy

Rihanna shares video of baby boy

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published December 18th, 2022 - 07:56 GMT
Rihanna shares video of baby boy
Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together in May
Highlights
Rihanna finally blessed her followers with a video of her baby boy

ALBAWBA - singer Rihanna gave her fans a first look of her 7 month old son in his very first TikTok video, and captioned the video: ''hacked''.

Also ReadDrake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Following Pregnancy NewsDrake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Following Pregnancy News

The Barbadian star, shared her son with rapper A$AP Rocky, and the pair have not shared the name of their bundle of joy.

@rihanna’s son is so adorable!!☺️🥰 pic.twitter.com/mMMmJOfzyU

— Sheri (@Luxurious_hunee) December 17, 2022

In the clip shared by Rihanna, her son can bee seen sitting in a car seat while his mom records him and says: ''You tryna get mommy phone? ''

The infant laughs as he looks at the camera, shortly after he grabs the phone and adorably tries to put it in his mouth.

Rihanna and asap with baby fenty 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4o5ZbnzizV

Also ReadDrake Unfollows Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Following Pregnancy NewsRihanna Welcomes Her First Child With Rapper A$AP Rocky
— love (@love95604) December 17, 2022

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their first child together in May of this year, and have made the decision to keep him of the spotlight as they enjoy the first months of parenthood.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:RihannaA$AP Rocky

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...