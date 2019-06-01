Rita Ora Dazzles Crowds with Her Show-Stopping Performances

She has been dazzling crowds with her show-stopping performances on her Phoenix tour.

And Rita Ora was dressed to impress onstage in Warsaw, Poland, as she took to the microphone to power through her chart-topping singles on Friday.





The pop princess, 28, flaunted her incredible physique in a rainbow fringed playsuit which certainly caught the eye as she performed.

Rita ensured all eyes were on her in the eye-popping ensemble, which she paired with a neon bralet.

The Body On Me songstress completed the show-stopping look with fishnets and thigh-high snakeskin boots as she strutted her stuff onstage.

The stunning star styled her platinum blonde locks long and straight, and she topped off the ensemble with retro mirrored shades.

Rita continued to dazzle with rings on every finger and a pop of blue eye shadow for the eccentric look. Rainbow:

Rita later donned a incredibly flamboyant orange fur jacket as she danced alongside dancers dressed top to bottom in tie-dye.

The star delighted the audience with her energetic set and down-to-earth chat in between the songs.

Rita's current tour has seen belt out her tracks on stages around the world, with the superstar expected to continue her string of performances across Europe.

The star is also busy releasing music, and couldn't hide her excitement as she sang her heart out in the car to her brand new single with Tiesto and Jonas Blue.

The pop princess put on a very animated display as she mimed along to the catchy lyrics in a black baker boy hat and statement sunglasses.

The former America's Next Top Model host recently opened up about her romantic life, admitting she finds it difficult to date just two months after her split from Andrew Garfield.

She told The Sun: 'I’ve found it’s too difficult to date someone. But if it’s too difficult, that really confirms it’s just not the right time.

'I get linked with every man I’m seen out with. But to be really honest with you, right now a relationship isn’t my main priority.'

Rita's tour marks her first solo tour in Asia and Australia, and her first arena tour in the UK, where she will play prestigious venues including London’s The O2 and Glasgow's SSE Hydro.

Phoenix was released in November 2018, six years after the singer's debut album Ora came out in 2012.

Rita has recently added to her movie credits by bagging a part in the new live-action movie Pokémon: Detective Pikachu - and she also provided music for the film with her track Carry On featuring Kygo.