Rita Ora Ties The Knot With Director Taika Waititi

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Rita Ora is Married!

Singer Rita Ora, 31 and director Taika Waititi, 47 have said their I do's in London.

And the singer has already changed her name to Mrs Waititi-Ora, the pair first started dating in March of 2021, and went public with their romance in August of 2021.

The pair tied the knot just two months after their engagement, according to a source, Taika and Rita got married in an intimate ceremony, ''

'It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Rita's already back in the studio working on her third album, with her latest session being with Ava Max and Noah Cyrus' writer Rollo''

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have not directly revealed that happy news, but the singer took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her lover where he can be seen wearing a gold wedding ring, Rita wrote: 'Perfect day for a bev @avaline Thank you @camerondiaz.'

The director wore a white shirt, with light green leaves pattern and accessorized with sunglasses as he was pouring a glass of wine.

A source added: 'this isn’t about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It’s just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn’t be happier.”'