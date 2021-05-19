Riz Ahmed Wins Webby Award For Best Actor

British actor Riz Ahmed this week won a Webby Award in the best actor category for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “Sound of Metal.”

Ahmed, who recently made history by becoming the first Muslim to be nominated in the Best Lead Actor category at the Oscars, was among other celebrities, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Dua Lipa, Andra Day and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who all won honors on Tuesday at the event, which recognizes the best internet content and creators.

The Webby Person of the Year went to Fauci for using digital and social media to reach the masses with credible and factual COVID-19 information. DuVernay won the Film and Video Person of the Year trophy for her efforts to create a database to diversify Hollywood.