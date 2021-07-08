Roberta Downey Jr's Father Dies at The Age of 85

by Alexandra Abumuhor

On Wednesday, Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. shared an emotional eulogy on his Instagram profile mourning the death of his father Robert Downey Sr..

''RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021…Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s ..he was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout..According to my stepmoms calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.'' he shared with his followers.

Robert Downey Sr. is best known for writing and directing the 1969 satire Putney Swope, in addition to starring in such movies as “Boogie Nights” (1997), “Magnolia” (1999) and “The Family Man” (2000).

The duo had a complicated relationship. saying they used drugs together as a way to bond when he was a child.

"It was like my dad trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew how," Downey Jr. said in 1988.

The Sherlock Holmes star struggles were very public in that area, though he put that behind him.

Robert Downey Jr is best-known for his playing the role of Tony Stark / Iron Man in Marvel's Avengers series, Iron Man, Captain America. He also starred in the Sherlock Holmes series of films.