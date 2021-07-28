  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. The Rock Launches His latest Project 'The Mana Mobile'

The Rock Launches His latest Project 'The Mana Mobile'

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published July 28th, 2021 - 10:23 GMT
Johnson recently revealed the details of his new project
Johnson recently revealed the details of his new project
Highlights
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the opening of his new store

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the opening of his new store, "Mana Mobile", dedicated to the famous taco food.

The actor posted on his Instagram account a series of pictures showing hundred of fans gathered infornt of his new store which opened in Dinsey.

The pictures also feature The Rock giving a speech to his fans and the crowd welcoming them to the opening of his new store.

'Blown away by the massive crowds our @Teremana Tequila Mobile aka #ManaMobile drew at Downtown Disney' the actor captioned the post.

''We serve the most delicious and freshest tacos, my infamous French Toast aka #Rocktoast and of course, the best Teremana cocktails you’ve ever had. Thank you to EVERYONE who came out with your own MANA and POSITIVE VIBES!!! It’s been a long time so it was beautiful to see so many smiling, happy faces''

''Our Mana Mobile is rolling coast to coast and yes, just like this past weekend - if I personally show up and surprise YOU then you KNOW all the Teremana cocktails and food is gonna be FREEEEEEEE!!! ''Love you guys and thanks for making our Mana Mobile a DELICIOUS MUST EXPERIENCE EVENT.'' he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Johnson recently revealed the details of his new project, which he added to his business empire, as he owns a production line for soft drinks and some training tools, in addition to his recent manufacture of some different types of wine.

A few days ago, the Rock published a video clip revealing the details of his new project entitled "Mana Mobile", through which food is distributed of the highest quality to homes through a giant car equipped with the latest equipment, to serve tacos, French toast, and all Terimana cocktails that it produces.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...