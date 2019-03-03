Rola Yammout Sues Haifa MJK and Is Getting Engaged

Rola surprisingly announced a love story with an unnamed person (Source: rola_yammout_official - Instagram)

A big dispute occurred between Lebanese model Rola Yammout and transsexual Haifa Magic, as they both exchanged accusations and insults, especially after Rola filed a large number of cases against her in Lebanon.

In Rola's last response to Haifa Magic, she said: (I concluded the month and the transsexual's topic is concluded as well .. Now his issue is with the law not me)

In another story, Rola surprisingly announced a love story with an unnamed person and said that their engagement with be after the birthday of her half sister Haifa Wehbe, that falls on March 10.