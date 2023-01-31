Ronaldo looks for a chef, Here's the salary

ALBAWABA - Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are looking for a chef to hire at their forever home, and the couple are willing to pay $5,542.38.

In detail, legendary athlete Cristiano Ronaldo and his famous girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are currently search for someone to cook for them, with a salary of more than $5k per month, however, the duo are struggling to find a chef to meet their famously exacting demands.

The famous couple's demands include that the chef must know how to cook traditional Portuguese food - as well as more international dishes like sushi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is building a retirement home for him and his family in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal, which is estimated at around $17 million. pic.twitter.com/HtH8O323LG — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 14, 2022

It is reported that Ronaldo has already created a specifically designed area in his new Portuguese Riviera mansion for the preparation of the Japanese delicacy.

The chef he is looking for is set to work at Ronaldo's forever mansion located at Portuguese Riviera, the residency is estimated to cost more than $20 million.

The mansion is set to be finished in June, and is considered to be Ronaldo and his family's retirement home.