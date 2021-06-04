Rose McGowan Was Deeply Sad and Very Low During Depression

Rose McGowan has been feeling “deeply sad and very low” in recent weeks.

The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (03.06.21) to share a candid post about her mental health in which she admitted she has been struggling with her depression recently, which has left her feeling drained.

She wrote: “I haven’t been posting because I’ve been deeply sad and very low. Depression is an intense beast. If you've read my book I speak openly about depression, trauma, PTSD.

I speak of my history with a mind that wants me to sleep forever. It blocks the sun for so many of us."

Rose went on to reach out to those who also suffer with depression, and insisted she will “never put up a false front” and pretend to be okay when she isn’t.



She added: If you suffer from this, I want you to know you are not alone. I want me to know I'm not alone, no matter how hard my mind whispers thoughts of the sleep 30 hours kind of sad. The crying and don’t know why sad. The I just want it to stop sad. I will never put up a false front to the world & post a false joy I'm not feeling. Depression is a beast to dance with. Sometimes the beast holds your head down."

And the ‘Charmed’ alum concluded her post by reminding her follows that “there will be light again” at the end of their mental health journey.

She wrote: “But what I know is that there will be light again. For all of us. And the day will come when the weight of sadness will disappear. And we will raise our faces to the sun."

Rose’s post comes after she moved to Mexico shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, and said living in the country had helped to improve her mental health.

She wrote on Instagram in July last year: "Mexico is such a healing place. In America the news only shows poor migrants trying to cross the border, the reality is far different."