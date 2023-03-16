Ryan Reynolds is $1.35 B richer

ALBAWABA - Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds sold his wireless company for $1.35 billion dollars to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that it is buying Ryan Reynold's wireless provider, Mint Mobile for up to $1.35 billion.

In the statement released by T-Mobile, Reynolds said: "Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today's news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customer."

I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful. #MintMobile — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 15, 2023

"We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly above-average mahjong skills."

The actor will remain involved in his creative role for Mint Mobile.

Reynolds also has a partial ownership of Aviation Gin, and a Welsh football club he owns with Rob McElhenney.