Ryan Reynolds Shares Pictures of COVID-19 Test Experience

The 43-year-old actor is getting back to work on the set of Red Notice, and like the rest of the cast and crew, was required to take the test as a precaution before filming got started.

Ryan's wife Blake Lively snapped some photos as a doctor performed the test, capturing the actor's reaction.

The father-of-three could be seen outdoors and sitting on a patio chair as a medical professional wearing gloves pushed the swab deep into his nostril.

Ryan shared three photos to Instagram, showing him before, during and after the test.

The Canadian star made sure to put a humorous message in the caption of the album of images, as he wrote: 'Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over.

The Deadpool star ended his caption with a final quip, 'No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first.'

Last month Ryan urged young people in Canada to stop partying 'so they don't kill his mom'.

The Hollywood star left a humorous message on his Twitter page warning 'young folks' to appreciate the risks of the coronavirus pandemic after a request from a politician in his birthplace of British Columbia.

Politician John Horgan recently said in a press conference: 'This is a call out to Deadpool right now. Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us.'

Ryan responded by posting a voice memo on Twitter, jokingly saying: 'I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly. I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me, no sir.

'Unless it's plastic surgery, which - a lot of people don't know this - Hugh Jackman.'

Reynolds explained how British Columbia is home to the 'coolest older people on Earth' such as his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki.

We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen - please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/u9SodpRnxu — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 12, 2020

He quipped: 'My mum, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable.

'I hope young people in B.C. don't kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable.'

Ryan then concluded the message with a reference to his wife, Blake Lively.

He said: 'I love parties. My favorite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party.'

The actor added: 'Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don't know that thousands of young people aren't just getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it too.'