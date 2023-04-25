Saad Lamjarred celebrates his parole with his family

ALBAWABA - Saad Lamjarred celebrates with his mother after his release from prison for Eid.

A picture spread on social media of the controversial Moroccan artist, Saad Lamjarred, with his mother, as they celebrated after his temporary release from Paris prisons, coinciding with the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

And Nouzha Al-Rakraki published, on her Instagram a picture of her with her son Lamjarred while they were in a restaurant, and captioned:"Eid Mubarak, and every year, hope you are well."

Earlier, the singer's mom also shared a snap of her, her husband, Lamjarred and his wife Ghaitha Al Alaki and wrote: "Thank God, praise the lord."

Lamjarred shared his own post as he appeared smiling spending time with his family, and wished his followers a Eid Mubarak, in a lengthy caption he wrote: "I read your prayers and cried from a lot of joy. May God reward you with good, and may God forgive us and you and give you everything you wished for. Forgive me for the sadness of what you lived with me, and I also wanted you to be happy, as you and I are one family."

"Glory be to God, on Eid Al-Fitr, my Lord wrote for us to be among my family and loved ones, and gave me the opportunity to write this word to you that comes from the heart. My friends, artists, media figures and journalists, may God reward you for every good word. You have warmed my heart. You have all my love and appreciation, and I wish you success in your work and in your life."

"This message is to my beloved fans from all parts of the world, "I used to love you in the past, now I am in love with you more, and the story of our love will never end, no matter what happens."

"One last note, so that the matter is clear to everyone : I am now free with temporary release. I pray to God Almighty for relief in the Court of Appeal so that I can finish this story and succeed in this divine test. Oh God, strengthen our faith and patience, whatever the circumstances."