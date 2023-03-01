  1. Home
Film critic claims Lamjarred suffers mental disorder

Published March 1st, 2023 - 07:07 GMT
it is certain that Lamjarred is guilty of rape
ALBAWABA - A new revelation surfaced on famed Moroccan artist Saad Lamjarred, claiming that he allegedly suffers from a mental disorder. 

Film critic Tarek El Shennawi claimed that singer Saad Lamjarred is inflicted with the "sexual masochism disorder," which involves acts in which a person "experiences pleasure and excitement from being humiliated, beaten, and abused," according to MSD Manual.

It explained that the disorder "causes significant distress and interferes with daily functions."

The claim came days after a French court found the singer guilty of rape and sentenced him to six year in jail. The court revealed that Lamjarred raped a woman named Laura in a hotel in France. 

Shennawi  said: "He is sick with masochism and tortures women."

"He is kind and compassionate, but when crimes, allegations, and trials are repeated, I do not think that this is the final court judgment," he maintained.

According to media sites, the film critic's choice of words was allegedly wrong and that he confused the terminology. Some sites claimed that Shennawi sought to use the term "sadism," which means finding pleasure sexually from inflicting pain, suffering, or humiliation on others. 

Shennawi said that Lamjarred's case dates back to 2016, and has "circulated for seven years in France, along with cases in other countries in the same way."

"We can say that he has been charged, but when the incident is repeated in other countries, that is a problem," he added.

He pointed out that the court's decision after years of deliberating the case means that it is certain that Lamjarred is guilty of rape.

