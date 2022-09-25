Saadlamjarred Shares Wedding Pictures

"Thank you to the family and loved ones in dear Morocco and to all who congratulated us and the dear fans from all over the world without exception," Saadlamjarred said, addressing everyone who shared his joy at his wedding, which he held in complete secrecy a few days ago in Paris without disclosing any photographs from the event.

"Thank you to everyone who came and shared our delight, as well as to those who were not fortunate enough to be present on this occasion,"Saadlamjarred continued in his Instagram post.

"My wish is to shake hands with every lover wherever he is to express my thanks and gratitude to you for the continuous support, God has made all your days joyful, joyful and happy," he added.

Following Saadlamjarred and his bride's appearance in Moroccan attire, Saadlamjarred was seen in a snapshot wearing a black tuxedo.

The look of the veteran couple Mrs. Nouzha Ragraki and her husband, Mr. Bashir Abdou, from the wedding ceremony of their son, the star Saad, just to Ghaitha Alaki, in one of the classified hotels in Paris, where attendance was restricted to the newlyweds' families and a select group of close friends, was shared by an Instagram account specializing in Moroccan artists' news.

Hikmat Boujlaba posted a photo of herself at the wedding sporting a distinctive look and adopted the wearing of the Moroccan kaftan, and Saadlamjarred's mother, Nozha Ragraki, shared a photo of her and her husband from the wedding in Paris with her Instagram followers and attached it to the hashtag #saadghita.

Mariam al-Obeid, a jewelry designer and close friend of Saadlamjarred, also shared a picture of herself at the wedding wearing a black kaftan and added the following to the caption: "A night dedicated to memory. Full of affection, feelings, and joy! We are fortunate. God be with you both, bless you, and bring you closer as good people."

