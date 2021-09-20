Saif Nabeel Addresses Arrest Rumors in UAE

Iraqi artist, Saif Nabeel, 35, has denied again the allegations that were circulated a few days ago, about arresting him by the Emirati security as a result of beating his Lebanese girlfriend.

'Of course, I am not from the type who likes to respond to rumors emerging, but this time the rumor took more than its size,' Nabeel said on Snapchat.

And the Iraqi artist continued: 'It has no validity, I am in my second country, the Emirates, and I am preparing for new projects and concerts. Greetings to you.'

A few days ago, Saif had responded indirectly to the allegations of his arrest by publishing a number of photos and videos of him on Instagram Stories.

Nabeel appeared in Dubai and revealed that he continues to prepare for his concert in Jordan, to be held during the coming period, as well as his usual social activities.

In the pictures, Saif Nabeel appeared in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and in another video he appeared with Lebanese journalist Tony Baroud in Dubai Mall.

He also documented, in a third clip, his preparations for Jordan's concert, as well as a photo from his music video Ma Akdar Ansak (I Can't Forget You) commenting that it continues to achieve millions of views.

A few days ago, social media was buzzing with allegations that the Iraqi star Saif Nabeel was arrested and prevented from leaving UAE as a result of assaulting his Lebanese girlfriend.

Separately, the Iraqi artist is enjoying the success of his song Momken (Possible) featuring Yemeni star Balqees, with more than 92 million views on YouTube as well as going viral on TikTok.

Saif Nabeel will be on the jury for the second season of talent show "Iraq Idol", which will be filmed in Saudi Arabia instead of Lebanon, along with Rahma Riad and Hatem Al-Iraqi.