Saif Nabeel Gets Banned In his Homeland, Iraq

The Iraqi singer and composer Saif Nabeel disclosed that one of the businesses that signed him with fake contracts exposed him to a fraud campaign.

What led to the choice to have Saif Nabeel stopped in court?

In response to the subject Saif Nabeel said:

Good evening to you ... Five years ago I was unable to visit my family, I was unable to visit my country, I could not even visit my father's grave due to unjust and weak-minded people who took advantage of forged documents.

They were able to issue an arrest warrant and seize some of my songs from YouTube, even though they were produced by me and posted on my own account and were not mentioned in our contract or anyone else's preference.

He added: It seems the truth is ... God is the best agent and is sufficient.

You expect my accomplishment and the position I attained deserved to be offended in this way, he said as he put his speech to rest. I have a lot of faith in the Lord of the Worlds' and the Iraqi judiciary's justice.

Saif Nabeel posted a video of himself on Instagram talking to his fans about what happened, and how he's feeling about the situation.

The fourth of March, 1986, saw the birth of Saif Nabeel. He is well-known for singing world music. He has a working relationship with Hussam Al Rassam. Saif Nabeel is 36 years old. Known for songs like "Galy Anta," "Lela Wara Leila," and "Ah yani,".

Iraq's Baghdad is home to the vocalist of world music, who is 36 years old.

In 2010, he made debut single, "Bagnyh." He received a BAMA Music Awards nomination in 2018 for Best Upcoming Middle Eastern Artist.

Written by: Lara AlNimri