Sam Smith called a pedophile amid satanic behavior

Published February 20th, 2023 - 07:03 GMT
Sam Smith was verbally attacked by a woman

ALBAWABA - Sam Smith was verbally attacked by a woman while walking in New York City, who referred to them as a pedophile. 

A few days ago, singer Sam Smith was walking in NYC, andcaught in video, a woman sitting on a bench next to him started shouting: "You belong in hell."

In the clip, the woman added: "Sam Smith belongs in hell, you demonic twisted sick bastard."

"Leave the kids alone, you sick f**ker. Sam Smith is a pedophile. Grooming the kids, you sick motherf**ker, Sam Smith. You're evil."

Smith kept walking their path, and the video showed that they chose to ignore the woman speaking. 

The singer previously opened up about being abused in the street, as they shared: "I’m being abused in the street more verbally than I ever have. That was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It’s crazy."

 
