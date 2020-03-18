Sam Smith Chooses to Isolate Himself in His £12 Million Mansion

The singer, 27, took to Instagram to wish their followers the best amid the coronavirus crisis, as they admitted they were feeling 'bored s**tless' at home.

Speaking to the camera in a three-part Instagram video, they said: 'Hello everyone! This is a weird, weird, weird time, oh my gosh, very, very strange.

'I'm currently in my house. I have got a bit of a headache and allergies but I think I'm alright. But I wanted to stay in just to be safe.

'This is a weird time. I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love. I hope you're okay.'

Sam alluded to their mental health struggles in the past, point to their head and continuing: 'I hope you're mentally alright. It's going to be challenging for anyone who gets in here a little bit, like me.'

​

They went on: 'I just want to bring home and say how important this time right now is for all of us to remain a unit and look out for each other. All the older people - I'm worrying about my nan right now, I'm worrying about so many people.

'Be patient and giving, and share things - share food people!'

Sam continued to muse: 'This is going to be an odd and different few weeks. I am going to try and do as much as I can to help. All I can really do - I am pretty s**t at everything else - but I can sing.

'So if I'm better in a few days I am going to play some songs and record them. And we can hopefully all have a little sing song together.

'It would be nice, we need it, music is a beautiful thing in a time like this.'

They signed off the message: 'I love you all very much. Please stay safe. Drink loads of water. Read. I hate reading. Do things to keep busy. I am going to watch TV because I'm bored s**tless!'

The current global coronavirus tally is 208,213, and 8,272 have died.

​

71 of these deaths have taken place in the UK.

Sam lives in a £12m mansion in London which he has recently upped security measures at after being burgled twice in just one year.

Over the weekend it was revealed Sam has applied for permission to install new CCTV cameras, motion sensors and entry system monitors at the five-bedroom, Grade II listed home in North London.

Sam is thought to have requested the security upgrade after their former property in south London was targeted by burglars twice in 2014.