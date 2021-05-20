Sara Ramirez to Co-Star in 'Sex and the City' Spinoff

Grey's Anatomy and Madam Secretary alum Sara Ramirez is set to co-star in HBO Max's Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That...

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Ramirez will play Che Diaz, "a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured."

The new show reunites the original comedy's stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

Production is to begin in New York this summer on the 10-episode, half-hour series.

"Everyone at And Just Like That... is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama -- and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show," executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Sex and the City ran on HBO 1998 to 2004. It was followed by two films in 2008 and 2010.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, has said in recent years she is not interested in revisiting the role.