Saudi Seduction! Hind Al-Qahtani Leaves Little to Imagination Putting Her Cleavage on Display

Saudi social media star Hind Al-Qahtani's name has topped the trending list on Twitter on Monday evening.

Hind published pictures while sporting a navy blue dress that put her cleavage on display, prompting followers to circulate the images and heavily criticize her appearance.

Al-Qahtani wore heavy makeup and left her long brunette tresses free to cascade over her shoulders.

The Saudi social media star sported a navy blue dress that revealed her chest in an "inappropriate" manner, according to the followers' comments.

Followers left comments like:

'Whenever viewership go less, she takes off her clothes. Easy and simple content, we take off clothes, viewers number gets high, and you make profit.'

'She's lost and doesn't know it. Many have traveled and did not become like her. On the contrary, the Muslim community in America has a pleasant atmosphere, activities and beautiful commitment.'

'May God guide her. What is this dress?! I'm ashamed to wear it in front of my girlfriends, I mean, how can she photograph this and everyone sees her?! She deliberately shows her chest and tries to make it look cool and normal, and whoever criticizes her, she comes out and scold them “O retarded”. No we are not retarded, even foreigners who dress like this, question marks are put on them!'