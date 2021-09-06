Scary Pictures of 'Dying' Hande Erçel Taken 8 Years Ago

It turned out that beautiful Turkish actress Hande Erçel has taken part in the legendary TV series Çalıkuşu (Wren), starring Fahriye Evcen and Burak Özçivit 8 years ago.

Erçel, who has a large fan base especially on social media, gave life to the character of 'Zahide', who struggled with a deadly disease in the series.

The beautiful actress Hande Erçel, who has recently attracted attention with the character of Eda, whom she gave life to in the TV series Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air), often comes to the fore with her aesthetic claims.

While Erçel's images in the projects she took part in at the beginning of her career occupied headlines, the situation in Çalıkuşu series also created surprise.

HANDE ERÇEL'S AESTHETIC STATE SURPRISE

Famous 27-year-old actress Hande Erçel has surprised her fans with her appearance in the 2013 TV series Çalıkuşu (Wren), starring Burak Özçivit and Fahriye Evcen.

Erçel, who portrayed a young girl who falls in love with the character of Kamran, played by Burak Özçivit, gave life to the character of 'Zahide', who fell into bed due to a deadly disease.

The player, who has more than 24 million followers on Instagram, shocked those who saw the old version.







WHO IS HANDE ERÇEL?

Hande Erçel was born in 1993 in Balikesir, Bandırma. She studied at Mimar Sinan Fine Arts Faculty - Turkish Arts Department. Hande started her education at 3mota acting workshop in 2011-2013, and simultaneously worked as a play assistant at Tiyatro Kedi.

Hande Erçel participated in Miss Cilivaliton of the World competition held in 2012 in Azerbaijan and came second.

Erçel started acting in 2014 with the TV series "Crazy Dershane University". While playing the character (Selin Karahanlı) in the TV series "Life Tree" in 2014, she co-starred next to İdil Fırat, Fikret Kuşkan, Onur Saylak, Özge Özberk and Kenan Bal.

Hande Erçel portrayed the character of "Selin Yılmaz" in the TV series "Girls of the Sun" in 2015. Between 2017-2020, she continued her education with the Wonderful Uygur chubbuck workshop, Merve Taşkan acting coach, İbrahim Çiçek theater director-coach.

TV series starring HANDE ERÇEL

You Knock My Door / Eda Yıldız / 2020

Azize / 2019

Halka / Müjde Akay / 2018

Black Pearl / Hazal / 2017

Love Does Not Understand / Life Long-Sarsılmaz / 2016-2017

Girls of the Sun / Selin Yılmaz-Mertoğlu / 2015-2016

Tree of Life / Selen Karahanlı / 2014

Crazy Dersane University / Meryem / 2014

Çalıkuşu / 2013 / Zahide

Tatar Ramazan / 2013