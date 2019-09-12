Scary! Is Suzan Najm Aldeen's House Haunted?

  1. Home
Zaid Bawab

Published September 12th, 2019 - 09:27 GMT
Some commentators said that Suzan Najm Aldeen's house could be haunted. (Source: suzannajmaldeen - Instagram)

Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen posted a video from her home, for a terrifying moment when she saw a bottle moving in a strange way.


Before the Syrian actress documented the moment, she saw the bottle move so she grabbed her phone, went live and asked her followers if they knew what was happening.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A few seconds later, the bottle moved again and fell to the ground which caused Suzan's voice to get louder with fear especially that she was alone that night and some commentators said that her house could be haunted.


