Scooter Braun And His Wife Yael Split After 7 Years of Marriage

by Alexandra Abumuhor

Less than a week after celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, Music mogul Scooter Braun has separated from his wife Yael Cohen Braun after seven years of marriage.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2013 and have three kids together: Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.

They are still living together now but they are going to take some time apart and Scooter will be moving out soon. Though they are separating, they have no immediate plans to divorce. Things are very amicable between them; they are very close. The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here." A source confirmed.

''If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.'' The manager captioned.

Braun, 40, proposed to Cohen, who founded and serves as the CEO of the charity health organization F— Cancer, in January 2014.

They eventually tied the knot in Jult of 2014 in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.

Scooter Braun has been facing cheating rumors since 2020, there were many rumors that Scooter was allegedly cheating on his wife with American singer Erika Jayne, although she has denied these rumors.