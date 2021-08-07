Second Honeymoon?! Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin To Travel to America for This Reason

Hande Erçel is taking action regarding her personal development.

Hande Erçel and her boyfriend Kerem Bürsin are planning to travel to USA for 3 months.

The purpose of this overseas journey is for Erçel to receive a three-month training in Los Angeles, the heart of Hollywood, according to a recent report by Turkish news portal SacitAslan.com

The report added that Hande will attend three different trainings in the US, the first one is English language sessions, and the other two are 'advanced acting' and 'personal development' by American acting coach, Lori Lively.

Lori Lively, 54, is a world-class acting coach, who previously worked with famous actors, such as Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Çağatay Ulusoy.

The Turkish news portal added that Hande Erçel is also considering the long trip as a a break to be spent with her sweetheart, co-star Kerem Bürsin, and that the couple is planning to kick off this journey at the end of filming season 2 of Sen Çal Kapımı (You Knock On My Door / Love Is In The Air).

SacitAslan.com also reported a quote by Hande Erçel, where she said:

'I want to get away a little bit and add new skills to myself, to have different experiences, to spare time for the trainings I plan to take.'

Names such as Serenay Sarıkaya, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Çağatay Ulusoy, Özge Özpirinçci, and Berrak Tüzünataç, had previously traveled to the States to take acting and language training courses.