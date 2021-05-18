Another Vacation! Lovebirds Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin Reveal Their Next Trip After Maldives

The couple has made their relationship public when they took a trip together to Maldives last month.

And today, Turkish actors, co-stars and lovers Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin have revealed that they are yet to go on another vacation.

According to Sabah Daily Newspaper, "Hanker" will take a 3-day leave after shooting Sen Çal Kapimi (You Knock on My Door).

But this time the couple will not travel overseas, as they are planning to take a boat holiday locally in Göcek.

Hande Erçel and Kerem Bürsin have strengthened their relationship claims with the pictures they shared during Maldives vacation, then soon declared their love.

Erçel, who has always avoided those love claims, recently admitted the relationship to the press for the first time by saying: "Thank you, everything is very beautiful".

After Hande Erçel, Kerem Bürsin confessed love to his partner Hande Erçel for the first time in front of the cameras.

Bürsin, who denied the claim that they hid their relationship for months, said: "We never hid it. It happened ... We became very good friends from the very beginning. Now everything is beautiful."