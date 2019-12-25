See Mohamed Ramadan and Saad Lamjarred Live

Dive into a star-powered 2020 with Dubai Shopping Festival which celebrates its silver jubilee anniversary with exciting events. Among its roster of heavyweight performances is a double bill concert by Mohamed Ramadan and Saad Lamjarred. Catch the duo perform on 10 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre with tickets starting from AED195.

Both artists are big names in the Arab entertainment world and also boast a slew of enduring hits. Egyptian actor and singer Ramadan made his mark on the music industry with his 2019 single ‘Mafia’ amassing over 160 million views on YouTube. Lamjarred is a Morrocan pop sensation and dancer of equal weight. His track ‘Lm3allem’ became the highest viewed Arabic song on YouTube as of December 2019, boasting a whopping 788 million views.

Prepare yourself for a night of live karaoke with the superstars as they perform audience favourites such as Lamjarred’s ‘Mal Hbibi Malou’ and Ramadan’s ‘El Malek’. Keep up to date with all the activities planned for Dubai Shopping Festival and download the Dubai Calendar App for the latest on events in town.