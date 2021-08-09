Selena Gomez Opens up About Signing Away Her Life to Disney

Selena Gomez Gomez talked about how her acting career now compares to the time when she was on Wizards of Waverly Place, which began on Disney Channel in 2007.

Gomez now stars with comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders In The Building.

“I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set,” she said.

“What I’d say is the level of sophistication of the material is the first reason why I wanted to do this," Gomez said when asked to compare her time on Disney Channel to her current experience,

"But when I was a kid, I didn’t know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can." she continued.

Selena, who plays a talented detective in 'Only Murders In The Building', recently admitted she was considering giving up music as she feels she’s not taken seriously as a musician.

Gomez stars in the new series with Martin and Short as part of a trio of true-crime obsessives living in the same New York City apartment building.

Selena starred on her Disney series as Alex Russo, a teenage wizard living in Manhattan who trains in the magical arts with her two brothers.

'It’s just really nice to be back on TV and it’s nice to be cast as someone my own age which never happens, I’m just very happy to be doing this.' the singer noted.