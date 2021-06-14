Selena Gomez: Society Constantly Tells us That We’re Not Enough

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker wants to "challenge and eliminate" the pressure for people to look a certain way and she thinks that it's crazy that society "constantly tells us that we’re not enough".



Speaking about the correlation with mental health, she said: "Society constantly tells us that we’re not enough, so I wanted to start a brand to challenge and eliminate that pressure - to change the conversation. My goal with Rare Beauty is to break down these unrealistic standards of beauty. I saw from personal experience how these impossible beauty standards were having such an effect on my mental health and I know a lot of people who felt the same way."



And the 28-year-old singer is also very focused on the link between social media and mental health, so much so that she encourages her company's employees to "detox" from sites like Instagram and Facebook for weekends at a time.



Speaking to Stellar magazine, she added: "At Rare Beauty we do social detox weekends often when we encourage our community to log off for the weekend."



Meanwhile, Selena previously insisted talking about her mental health has given her a "sense of freedom" as she bids to normalise conversations about it.



She shared: "I think it's less scary when you talk about it. So, that’s some sense of freedom that I gained once I did.



"I think I had a moment where I felt different, like, 'Why do I react this way?' 'Why do I feel the way I do and nobody else does?' and I had to figure that out. I think my journey personally has been all about my timing."