Selena Gomez responds to breaking IG records

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez recently broke records after being the first woman to get 400 million followers on Instagram.

And now, Selena Gomez expressed her gratitude to her fans by responding to the news with a heartwarming Instagram post.

The Rare Beauty founder shared a series of photos o her and her fans and captioned it with the simplest, yet sweetest caption: "Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you."

Gomez is now the most-followed woman on Instagram, and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is the most-followed person in general with 563 million followers.

Before Selena, Kylie Jenner was the most followed woman on Instagram with 382 million followers.