Selena becomes 1st woman with 400M IG followers

ALBAWABA - Selena Gomez becomes the first woman to ever have 400 million Instagram followers.

Before Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner was the most followed woman on Instagram with 382 million fans following her profile.

But after the Selena-Kylie-Hailey drama, it looks like people are taking sides, and everyone is standing with the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker to increase her followings to show her support.

And as a result of all this drama, Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber lost over a million followers as people are siding with Gomez

It all started when Gomez shared a video of her eyebrows, where she stated that she messed them up and extra laminated them by mistake, one day after, Kylie Jenner -who is Hailey Bieber's close friend- allegedly threw shade at the singer by sharing an image of her 'messed up' eyebrows and wrote: "this was an accident?"

So why is Jenner allegedly throwing shade at Gomez? fans say that she is taking Hailey Bieber's side.

Hailey Bieber is married to pop star Justin Bieber, who is Selena Gomez's ex, the pair dated on and off from 2008 to 2018, and two months after their breakup, Justin got engaged to Hailey.

Social media went crazy with recent rumors claiming that the model is "obsessed" with Gomez and that she is "Jealous" of the singer.

Twitter users believe that Bieber is still in love with Gomez, and that most of his songs are dedicated to his ex.

So with most of social media taking sides, and choosing to stand by Gomez, her Instagram followers have broken records, and now, Gomez is the most followed woman on Instagram with more than 401 million followers.

By Alexandra Abumuhor