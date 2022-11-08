Selena Gomez Snubs her kidney donor Francia?

Selena Gomez has hit back at speculation she has snubbed Francia Raisa.



The 30-year-old singer-and-actress has insisted she wasn't speaking literally when she remarked on Taylor Swift being her "only friend" in Hollywood after many fans took the comment as a slight on her pal, who famously donated a kidney to her in 2017 amid her battle with Lupus.



On a TikTok video of Stephanie Tleiji explaining the perceived drama via her @stephwithdadeets account, Selena was quick to comment: "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."



The 'Ice Cream' singer's post came after she spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about feeling like an outsider.



She said: “I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong."



Several fan accounts were quick to highlight the apparent snub to Francia, and the 34-year-old actress commented on one of their posts.



In a now deleted remark, she wrote: "Interesting".



In addition, Francia does not follow Selena on Instagram and the 'How I Met Your Father' star is notably absent from the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress' new documentary, 'My Mind and Me', which covers her struggles with mental illness over the last six years.





The Rare Beauty founder previously praised Francia for her "ultimate gift and sacrifice" in donating an organ.



Announcing she had undergone a transplant, she wrote on Instagram at the time: “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.



“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”